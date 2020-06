Amenities

Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new, built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 42" cabinets, washer and dryer in unit and tons of natural sunlight. Driveway and street parking. Tenant will not have access to or be able to park in the garage. Dogs are ok. Applicant to pay $30 application fee; apply here https://apply.link/3eIO9B7