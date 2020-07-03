424 Q STREET NW

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar

Spacious above-ground two-bedroom, two and a half bath offering almost 1500 SF of space! An abundance of natural light fills the unit through the windows that span the length of the living space The second entrance is on the side of the building and the unit has a private entrance from the rest of the rowhome style condo building. Walk score of 95 - it's a walker's paradise. The closest metro is Shaw (yellow/green) - .3 miles away. Endless coffee shops and restaurants nearby - Big Bear Cafe, Compass Coffee, Dacha Beer Garden and much more! Pets okay under 25 lbs. No parking on site, but street parking is easily accessible.