All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 424 Q STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
424 Q STREET NW
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

424 Q STREET NW

424 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

424 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious above-ground two-bedroom, two and a half bath offering almost 1500 SF of space! An abundance of natural light fills the unit through the windows that span the length of the living space The second entrance is on the side of the building and the unit has a private entrance from the rest of the rowhome style condo building. Walk score of 95 - it's a walker's paradise. The closest metro is Shaw (yellow/green) - .3 miles away. Endless coffee shops and restaurants nearby - Big Bear Cafe, Compass Coffee, Dacha Beer Garden and much more! Pets okay under 25 lbs. No parking on site, but street parking is easily accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Q STREET NW have any available units?
424 Q STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 424 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
424 Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Q STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 424 Q STREET NW offer parking?
No, 424 Q STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 424 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Q STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 424 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 424 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 424 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Q STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Q STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Q STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University