4226 7TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious UN-FURNISHED apartment, close to metro, restaurants, pet friendly! Stunning 2 bed, 2 bath top-floor condominium residence conveniently located in Petworth neighborhood and recently remodeled in 2015. They are generously-sized bedrooms with closets. Tons of natural light, hardwood floors, central AC, washer/dryer in unit and dishwasher in unit. Just steps to Upshur Street restaurants, grocery stores, shops, Farmers Market and more. The sleek kitchen includes a large quartz peninsula and stainless steel appliances. Additional features include dark hardwood floors, custom window treatments and beautiful picture windows. Tons of Parking Space on the Street. Unit is AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.