4217 3RD STREET NW

Check out this HGTV worthy renovation, Bright 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath row house that has all the bells and whistles. Main floorliving, dining, kitchen and flex spacecoffered ceiling and recessed lightinghardwood floors Open gourmet kitchenKitchen Island with pendant lightslots of cabinet space wine rack built-in desk for officeTop of the line appliancesGas stove with builtin grill stainless steel vent hood, built-in microwave Upper levelhardwood floorsMaster bedroom with lovely en suite bathroom and huge skylightMaster bath has sliding shower door and updated light fixtures and tilesTwo additional bedrooms and one full bathstackable washer and dryerLower level Walkout basement Spacious bedroom and full bathWet bar with lots of cabinets and wine coolerSpacious living roomOutside Private rear deck with expanded outdoor livingPerfect for enjoying your morning coffee or entertaining your pickiest guestsPrivate 2 parking space front veranda