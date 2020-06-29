All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4217 3RD STREET NW
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:57 PM

4217 3RD STREET NW

4217 3rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4217 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Check out this HGTV worthy renovation, Bright 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath row house that has all the bells and whistles. Main floorliving, dining, kitchen and flex spacecoffered ceiling and recessed lightinghardwood floors Open gourmet kitchenKitchen Island with pendant lightslots of cabinet space wine rack built-in desk for officeTop of the line appliancesGas stove with builtin grill stainless steel vent hood, built-in microwave Upper levelhardwood floorsMaster bedroom with lovely en suite bathroom and huge skylightMaster bath has sliding shower door and updated light fixtures and tilesTwo additional bedrooms and one full bathstackable washer and dryerLower level Walkout basement Spacious bedroom and full bathWet bar with lots of cabinets and wine coolerSpacious living roomOutside Private rear deck with expanded outdoor livingPerfect for enjoying your morning coffee or entertaining your pickiest guestsPrivate 2 parking space front veranda

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 3RD STREET NW have any available units?
4217 3RD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 3RD STREET NW have?
Some of 4217 3RD STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 3RD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4217 3RD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 3RD STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4217 3RD STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4217 3RD STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4217 3RD STREET NW offers parking.
Does 4217 3RD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 3RD STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 3RD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4217 3RD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4217 3RD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4217 3RD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 3RD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 3RD STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
