4203 Benning Road North East

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this three bedroom home located in the Deanwood area of Washington DC. The home has new carpet, recently painted, a new furnace and compressor, central ac and heat, off street parking for up to two cars, small backyard, balcony, LED lighting, and security steed entry doors. The top level consist of 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and hardwood floors, one full bath, and a linen closet. The main level consist of a living room, dining room, and kitchen with access to the balcony. The finished basement is connected to storage area along with the washer/dryer, half bath and access to the backyard. Two bus stops in front of home. A walk to Benning Rd Metro and a bus ride to Minnesota metro. The property is located near the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. No smoking allowed. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Please call Glenn for a tour at 240-498-4477.