420 Oglethorpe St NE

Completely remodeled Studio basement unit in Fort Totten DC. The unit offers a separate rear entrance from the rest of the home, full bathroom and kitchen, independent washer/dryer, and a large living area. The home boost all new appliances and granite countertops. All Utilities are included in the rent! A parking space in the rear is available for additional fee. 2 minute Walk to the Fort Totten Metro.



Property Highlights:

- Studio, one bathroom

- Completely remodeled

- Granite countertops

- ALL utilities included

- Washer & Dryer included

- On street parking

- Available now!



