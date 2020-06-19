420 Oglethorpe St NE

Amenities
Completely remodeled Studio basement unit in Fort Totten DC. The unit offers a separate rear entrance from the rest of the home, full bathroom and kitchen, independent washer/dryer, and a large living area. The home boost all new appliances and granite countertops. All Utilities are included in the rent! A parking space in the rear is available for additional fee. 2 minute Walk to the Fort Totten Metro.
Property Highlights:
- Studio, one bathroom
- Completely remodeled
- Granite countertops
- ALL utilities included
- Washer & Dryer included
- On street parking
- Available now!
(RLNE5789417)