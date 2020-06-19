All apartments in Washington
420 Oglethorpe St NE

420 Oglethorpe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

420 Oglethorpe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Completely remodeled Studio basement unit in Fort Totten DC. The unit offers a separate rear entrance from the rest of the home, full bathroom and kitchen, independent washer/dryer, and a large living area. The home boost all new appliances and granite countertops. All Utilities are included in the rent! A parking space in the rear is available for additional fee. 2 minute Walk to the Fort Totten Metro.

Property Highlights:
- Studio, one bathroom
- Completely remodeled
- Granite countertops
- ALL utilities included
- Washer & Dryer included
- On street parking
- Available now!

(RLNE5789417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Oglethorpe St NE have any available units?
420 Oglethorpe St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Oglethorpe St NE have?
Some of 420 Oglethorpe St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Oglethorpe St NE currently offering any rent specials?
420 Oglethorpe St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Oglethorpe St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Oglethorpe St NE is pet friendly.
Does 420 Oglethorpe St NE offer parking?
Yes, 420 Oglethorpe St NE offers parking.
Does 420 Oglethorpe St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Oglethorpe St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Oglethorpe St NE have a pool?
No, 420 Oglethorpe St NE does not have a pool.
Does 420 Oglethorpe St NE have accessible units?
No, 420 Oglethorpe St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Oglethorpe St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Oglethorpe St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

