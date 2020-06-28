42 Florida Ave NW UPPER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent Location!! NW Washington DC-Bloomingdale - Property Id: 147729



On the corner of Florida Ave. & North Capitol Street, you'll discover a Luxurious Victorian style two-story family house in the hottest community (Bloomingdale) in the heart of Washington DC. with a short walk to two Metro stations and surrounding neighborhoods. It is surrounded by cutting edge boutiques, vibrant nightlife, independent arts, and music venues.



*** THE PLACE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON SEPTEMBER 1ST ***



3 bedrooms, 2.5 Owner's dwelling. Well maintained owner's unit, sunny & spacious rooms, 6' windows, separate dining room, recessed lighting, skylight, deck, hardwood flooring, ceramic flooring, replacement windows, CAC, ceiling fans. The English basement has a huge eat-in kitchen.



Sunny & bright Spacious rooms 6' Windows Skylight Rental unit Eat-in kitchen Deck



