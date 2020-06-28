42 Florida Ave NW UPPER

Amenities
Excellent Location!! NW Washington DC-Bloomingdale - Property Id: 147729
On the corner of Florida Ave. & North Capitol Street, you'll discover a Luxurious Victorian style two-story family house in the hottest community (Bloomingdale) in the heart of Washington DC. with a short walk to two Metro stations and surrounding neighborhoods. It is surrounded by cutting edge boutiques, vibrant nightlife, independent arts, and music venues.
*** THE PLACE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON SEPTEMBER 1ST ***
Description:
3 bedrooms, 2.5 Owner's dwelling. Well maintained owner's unit, sunny & spacious rooms, 6' windows, separate dining room, recessed lighting, skylight, deck, hardwood flooring, ceramic flooring, replacement windows, CAC, ceiling fans. The English basement has a huge eat-in kitchen.
What I love about the home:
Sunny & bright Spacious rooms 6' Windows Skylight Rental unit Eat-in kitchen Deck
