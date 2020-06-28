All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
42 Florida Ave NW UPPER
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

42 Florida Ave NW UPPER

42 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

42 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent Location!! NW Washington DC-Bloomingdale - Property Id: 147729

On the corner of Florida Ave. & North Capitol Street, you'll discover a Luxurious Victorian style two-story family house in the hottest community (Bloomingdale) in the heart of Washington DC. with a short walk to two Metro stations and surrounding neighborhoods. It is surrounded by cutting edge boutiques, vibrant nightlife, independent arts, and music venues.

*** THE PLACE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON SEPTEMBER 1ST ***

Description:
3 bedrooms, 2.5 Owner's dwelling. Well maintained owner's unit, sunny & spacious rooms, 6' windows, separate dining room, recessed lighting, skylight, deck, hardwood flooring, ceramic flooring, replacement windows, CAC, ceiling fans. The English basement has a huge eat-in kitchen.

What I love about the home:
Sunny & bright Spacious rooms 6' Windows Skylight Rental unit Eat-in kitchen Deck

Call for an appointment today!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147729p
Property Id 147729

(RLNE5097069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER have any available units?
42 Florida Ave NW UPPER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER have?
Some of 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER currently offering any rent specials?
42 Florida Ave NW UPPER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER is pet friendly.
Does 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER offer parking?
No, 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER does not offer parking.
Does 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER have a pool?
No, 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER does not have a pool.
Does 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER have accessible units?
No, 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Florida Ave NW UPPER has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University