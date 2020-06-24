All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

417 Ridge St NW Unit A

417 Ridge St NW · No Longer Available
Location

417 Ridge St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

2 BR by Reatig Home - Shaw's award-winning boutique architecture firm - Ridge Street Row is spacious and serene. With 2550 sq ft. interior + 815 sq ft. private roof terrace, floor to ceiling windows, 2 bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, and 100% concrete framing, this home is special. No more cramped lofts and stuffy studios.

Features Include:
- Huge, 2550 sq. ft. interior + 815 sq. ft. private exterior roof terrace.
- Rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city
- Floor to ceiling windows
- Hardwood floors
- Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Bosch appliances
- Washer/dryer
- Huge rooms with oversize walk-in-closets
- Designer lighting, custom window shades
- Reserved off-street parking available.

Nearby:
- Tree-lined neighborhood with a small-town feel
- 2 Blocks from Mt Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro
- 2 Blocks from A Baked Joint, Safeway, ACE Hardware, Sweet Green, Busboys & Poets, Milk Bar, City Center
- Steps from Chinatown, Penn Quarter, U Street Corridor, 9th Street Restaurants, Logan Circle and the National Mall
- 90/100 Bike Score
- 92/100 Walk Score
- 98/100 Transportation Score

Please visit us at reatighome.com

(RLNE4477412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Ridge St NW Unit A have any available units?
417 Ridge St NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Ridge St NW Unit A have?
Some of 417 Ridge St NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Ridge St NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
417 Ridge St NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Ridge St NW Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 417 Ridge St NW Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 417 Ridge St NW Unit A offer parking?
No, 417 Ridge St NW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 417 Ridge St NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Ridge St NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Ridge St NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 417 Ridge St NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 417 Ridge St NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 417 Ridge St NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Ridge St NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Ridge St NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
