417 Ridge St NW Unit A

2 BR by Reatig Home - Shaw's award-winning boutique architecture firm - Ridge Street Row is spacious and serene. With 2550 sq ft. interior + 815 sq ft. private roof terrace, floor to ceiling windows, 2 bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, and 100% concrete framing, this home is special. No more cramped lofts and stuffy studios.



Features Include:

- Huge, 2550 sq. ft. interior + 815 sq. ft. private exterior roof terrace.

- Rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city

- Floor to ceiling windows

- Hardwood floors

- Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Bosch appliances

- Washer/dryer

- Huge rooms with oversize walk-in-closets

- Designer lighting, custom window shades

- Reserved off-street parking available.



Nearby:

- Tree-lined neighborhood with a small-town feel

- 2 Blocks from Mt Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro

- 2 Blocks from A Baked Joint, Safeway, ACE Hardware, Sweet Green, Busboys & Poets, Milk Bar, City Center

- Steps from Chinatown, Penn Quarter, U Street Corridor, 9th Street Restaurants, Logan Circle and the National Mall

- 90/100 Bike Score

- 92/100 Walk Score

- 98/100 Transportation Score



