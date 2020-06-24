417 Ridge St NW Unit A

Amenities
2 BR by Reatig Home - Shaw's award-winning boutique architecture firm - Ridge Street Row is spacious and serene. With 2550 sq ft. interior + 815 sq ft. private roof terrace, floor to ceiling windows, 2 bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, and 100% concrete framing, this home is special. No more cramped lofts and stuffy studios.
Features Include:
- Huge, 2550 sq. ft. interior + 815 sq. ft. private exterior roof terrace.
- Rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city
- Floor to ceiling windows
- Hardwood floors
- Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Bosch appliances
- Washer/dryer
- Huge rooms with oversize walk-in-closets
- Designer lighting, custom window shades
- Reserved off-street parking available.
Nearby:
- Tree-lined neighborhood with a small-town feel
- 2 Blocks from Mt Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro
- 2 Blocks from A Baked Joint, Safeway, ACE Hardware, Sweet Green, Busboys & Poets, Milk Bar, City Center
- Steps from Chinatown, Penn Quarter, U Street Corridor, 9th Street Restaurants, Logan Circle and the National Mall
- 90/100 Bike Score
- 92/100 Walk Score
- 98/100 Transportation Score
Please visit us at reatighome.com
(RLNE4477412)