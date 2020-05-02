All apartments in Washington
4120 14th St NW #31

4120 14th Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

4120 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4120 14th St NW #31 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4120 14th St NW #31 Available 05/07/20 Captivating One Bed + Den in Columbia Heights! - Enter this bright and modern home and you'll immediately notice the open floor plan design and the pristine updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Oversized windows around the perimeter of the home give it a bright and airy feel. A beautiful white archway leads you into a side room that is ideal for a home office or a cozy guest room. Move further into the apartment and you'll be in awe of the grand bedroom with beautiful natural light and ample closet space. Near the bedroom, there is a clean and modern bathroom with a deep soaking jetted tub, ideal for an evening of relaxation after a long day at the office. This custom abode can't be beat, and its location, close to Rock Creek Park/ Piney Branch Park, offers an easy commute.

Located near Nest favorites Little Coco's and Red Derby, this beautiful one-bedroom condo is perfect for anyone looking to live in a quiet yet vibrant part of Washington DC. Directly outside your door is the 52 bus that will take you to the center of Columbia Heights in a mere 3 minutes, connecting you to the lively DC USA Mall, Giant, and the Columbia Heights Metro Station. Living here you'll also be a pleasant 10-minute walk to the Petworth Metro Station (Green & Yellow lines) - navigating the city is a breeze! Great spots like Lyman's Tavern, The Airedale, and Anejo are just a few short blocks away. This trendy haven is perfectly situated for all of your living needs!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets under 50 lbs welcome on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE4443040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 14th St NW #31 have any available units?
4120 14th St NW #31 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4120 14th St NW #31 currently offering any rent specials?
4120 14th St NW #31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 14th St NW #31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 14th St NW #31 is pet friendly.
Does 4120 14th St NW #31 offer parking?
No, 4120 14th St NW #31 does not offer parking.
Does 4120 14th St NW #31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 14th St NW #31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 14th St NW #31 have a pool?
No, 4120 14th St NW #31 does not have a pool.
Does 4120 14th St NW #31 have accessible units?
No, 4120 14th St NW #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 14th St NW #31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 14th St NW #31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 14th St NW #31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 14th St NW #31 does not have units with air conditioning.
