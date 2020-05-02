Amenities

4120 14th St NW #31 Available 05/07/20 Captivating One Bed + Den in Columbia Heights! - Enter this bright and modern home and you'll immediately notice the open floor plan design and the pristine updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Oversized windows around the perimeter of the home give it a bright and airy feel. A beautiful white archway leads you into a side room that is ideal for a home office or a cozy guest room. Move further into the apartment and you'll be in awe of the grand bedroom with beautiful natural light and ample closet space. Near the bedroom, there is a clean and modern bathroom with a deep soaking jetted tub, ideal for an evening of relaxation after a long day at the office. This custom abode can't be beat, and its location, close to Rock Creek Park/ Piney Branch Park, offers an easy commute.



Located near Nest favorites Little Coco's and Red Derby, this beautiful one-bedroom condo is perfect for anyone looking to live in a quiet yet vibrant part of Washington DC. Directly outside your door is the 52 bus that will take you to the center of Columbia Heights in a mere 3 minutes, connecting you to the lively DC USA Mall, Giant, and the Columbia Heights Metro Station. Living here you'll also be a pleasant 10-minute walk to the Petworth Metro Station (Green & Yellow lines) - navigating the city is a breeze! Great spots like Lyman's Tavern, The Airedale, and Anejo are just a few short blocks away. This trendy haven is perfectly situated for all of your living needs!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets under 50 lbs welcome on a case-by-case basis.



(RLNE4443040)