Washington, DC
4118 Grant St NE #B
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

4118 Grant St NE #B

4118 Grant Street Northeast · (202) 431-5256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4118 Grant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4118 Grant St NE #B · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR APT NEAR METRO - ALL UTILITIES INC!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment two blocks from the Minnesota Avenue Metro! (Video tour on YouTube under property address) Apartment is the lower level of a townhouse with its own private entrance and lots of windows and natural light throughout. Large living room, nice kitchen with all modern appliances, Full bathroom, washer and dryer, and storage area too! Bedroom sizes 8x8 each. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.

(RLNE5672427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Grant St NE #B have any available units?
4118 Grant St NE #B has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4118 Grant St NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Grant St NE #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Grant St NE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 Grant St NE #B is pet friendly.
Does 4118 Grant St NE #B offer parking?
No, 4118 Grant St NE #B does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Grant St NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4118 Grant St NE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Grant St NE #B have a pool?
No, 4118 Grant St NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Grant St NE #B have accessible units?
No, 4118 Grant St NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Grant St NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Grant St NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 Grant St NE #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 Grant St NE #B does not have units with air conditioning.
