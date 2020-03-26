4118 Grant St NE #B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included

2 BR APT NEAR METRO - ALL UTILITIES INC!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment two blocks from the Minnesota Avenue Metro! (Video tour on YouTube under property address) Apartment is the lower level of a townhouse with its own private entrance and lots of windows and natural light throughout. Large living room, nice kitchen with all modern appliances, Full bathroom, washer and dryer, and storage area too! Bedroom sizes 8x8 each. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.



