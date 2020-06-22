4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW

Amenities
Available now. Newly renovated true 1 BR / 1 BA well above street level at the top of Rock Creek Park! - Hi-speed WiFi and Zoned Parking Sticker included in rent. 650 sq feet open floorplan; - Recessed lighting; - Central Air Conditioning;- Brand new, fully-loaded premium kitchen featuring gas cooking and new stainless appliances;- New bathroom w/ huge, custom tiled shower; - Hardwood floors throughout;- In-Unit Washer and dryer; - Mid-century modern touches like a full glass block wall and decorative fireplace;- Access to shared, yet private back courtyard for grilling and entertaining. Located nearby to Mt Pleasant/Columbia Heights, metro stops and bus lines, 14th Street/16th Street Heights. Quick access to downtown DC, Silver Spring and 395/Northern Virginia. Ample, zoned street parking right out front. Pets case-by-case. No smokers, please. $40 Application Fee, one month's rent security deposit. Tenant to pay own utilities. 12+ month lease minimum.