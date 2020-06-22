All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW

4114 Arkansas Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4114 Arkansas Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available now. Newly renovated true 1 BR / 1 BA well above street level at the top of Rock Creek Park! - Hi-speed WiFi and Zoned Parking Sticker included in rent. 650 sq feet open floorplan; - Recessed lighting; - Central Air Conditioning;- Brand new, fully-loaded premium kitchen featuring gas cooking and new stainless appliances;- New bathroom w/ huge, custom tiled shower; - Hardwood floors throughout;- In-Unit Washer and dryer; - Mid-century modern touches like a full glass block wall and decorative fireplace;- Access to shared, yet private back courtyard for grilling and entertaining. Located nearby to Mt Pleasant/Columbia Heights, metro stops and bus lines, 14th Street/16th Street Heights. Quick access to downtown DC, Silver Spring and 395/Northern Virginia. Ample, zoned street parking right out front. Pets case-by-case. No smokers, please. $40 Application Fee, one month's rent security deposit. Tenant to pay own utilities. 12+ month lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW have any available units?
4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University