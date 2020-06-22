4114 ARKANSAS AVENUE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available now. Newly renovated true 1 BR / 1 BA well above street level at the top of Rock Creek Park! - Hi-speed WiFi and Zoned Parking Sticker included in rent. 650 sq feet open floorplan; - Recessed lighting; - Central Air Conditioning;- Brand new, fully-loaded premium kitchen featuring gas cooking and new stainless appliances;- New bathroom w/ huge, custom tiled shower; - Hardwood floors throughout;- In-Unit Washer and dryer; - Mid-century modern touches like a full glass block wall and decorative fireplace;- Access to shared, yet private back courtyard for grilling and entertaining. Located nearby to Mt Pleasant/Columbia Heights, metro stops and bus lines, 14th Street/16th Street Heights. Quick access to downtown DC, Silver Spring and 395/Northern Virginia. Ample, zoned street parking right out front. Pets case-by-case. No smokers, please. $40 Application Fee, one month's rent security deposit. Tenant to pay own utilities. 12+ month lease minimum.