Washington, DC
409 VARNUM STREET NW
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

409 VARNUM STREET NW

409 Varnum Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

409 Varnum Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Renovated, bright, and beautiful Petworth rowhome with ALL UTILITIES and MORE included in the monthly rent - available immediately. Upper two levels for rent (basement currently occupied). 3BR/2.5BA. High ceilings, excellent finishes, skylights, exposed brick accents, and upper level washer/dryer. Huge master suite with 3 closets. Back deck and spacious yard. One secure off-street parking space included. Rent also includes: all utilities, secure parking, and security system. Shared cable/internet at reduced cost. Great deal for a gorgeous home in an amazing location! Less than half mile to Upshur Street dining! Slash Run, Hitching Post 0.3 miles. Timber Pizza, Himitsu, Lulabelles 0.4 miles. Petworth Metro just 0.6 miles! No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 VARNUM STREET NW have any available units?
409 VARNUM STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 VARNUM STREET NW have?
Some of 409 VARNUM STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 VARNUM STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
409 VARNUM STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 VARNUM STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 409 VARNUM STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 409 VARNUM STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 409 VARNUM STREET NW offers parking.
Does 409 VARNUM STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 VARNUM STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 VARNUM STREET NW have a pool?
No, 409 VARNUM STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 409 VARNUM STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 409 VARNUM STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 409 VARNUM STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 VARNUM STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
