409 VARNUM STREET NW

Renovated, bright, and beautiful Petworth rowhome with ALL UTILITIES and MORE included in the monthly rent - available immediately. Upper two levels for rent (basement currently occupied). 3BR/2.5BA. High ceilings, excellent finishes, skylights, exposed brick accents, and upper level washer/dryer. Huge master suite with 3 closets. Back deck and spacious yard. One secure off-street parking space included. Rent also includes: all utilities, secure parking, and security system. Shared cable/internet at reduced cost. Great deal for a gorgeous home in an amazing location! Less than half mile to Upshur Street dining! Slash Run, Hitching Post 0.3 miles. Timber Pizza, Himitsu, Lulabelles 0.4 miles. Petworth Metro just 0.6 miles! No pets. No smoking.