All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 408 24th Street Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
408 24th Street Nw
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:11 PM

408 24th Street Nw

408 24th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

408 24th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

This bright one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a private balcony in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! The bedroom has two closets and it connects to a full bathroom with a full size washer/dryer. It has a spacious living area, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasher, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area, carpet in the bedroom. This beautiful apartment includes all utilities with cable TV, wi-fi, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk.

***This apartment was booked before we could get photos of it after we furnished it. Please look at our other West End apartments pictures to better visualize the apartment with the floor plan seen here. Actual photos of this apartment will be taken in November 2019.***

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines

Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.

WestEnd: he West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 24th Street Nw have any available units?
408 24th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 24th Street Nw have?
Some of 408 24th Street Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 24th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
408 24th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 24th Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 408 24th Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 408 24th Street Nw offer parking?
No, 408 24th Street Nw does not offer parking.
Does 408 24th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 24th Street Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 24th Street Nw have a pool?
No, 408 24th Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 408 24th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 408 24th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 408 24th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 24th Street Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Pershing House
3701 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University