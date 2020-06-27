408 24th Street Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center gym bbq/grill internet access

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**



This bright one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a private balcony in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! The bedroom has two closets and it connects to a full bathroom with a full size washer/dryer. It has a spacious living area, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasher, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area, carpet in the bedroom. This beautiful apartment includes all utilities with cable TV, wi-fi, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk.



***This apartment was booked before we could get photos of it after we furnished it. Please look at our other West End apartments pictures to better visualize the apartment with the floor plan seen here. Actual photos of this apartment will be taken in November 2019.***



Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!



Metro: Foggy Bottom - Silver, Orange, Blue lines



Foggy Bottom Metro Station Metro stations.



WestEnd: he West End is a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., bounded by K Street to the south, Rock Creek Park to the west and north, and New Hampshire Avenue and 21st Street to the east. The West End is so named because it was the westernmost part of the original LEnfant Plan for the city of Washington, before the annexation of Georgetown. It is home to the embassies of Qatar and Spain as well as the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. The George Washington University and George Washington University Hospital are on the edge of the West End, at Washington Circle.