408 15th St, Nw

Amenities
The Woodward Building offers luxury apartments one block from the White House. This meticulously refurbished Beaux-Arts Revival building boasts contemporary features such as: --limed oak flooring,
--Fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances,
--In-unit washer and dyer --Abundant closet space,
--breakfast bar,
--expansive windows,
--9-12 ceilings,
--private terraces and views of the Washington Monument.
In the new Woodward Building, the stately craftsmanship of a bygone era seamlessly blends with the comforts of contemporary design to create an environment of elegance and ease unsurpassed in apartment living.
Property Amenities:
24-hour Concierge
Clubhouse
Roofdeck
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Resident Internet Lounge
Package Receiving
On-Site Maintenance
Roofdeck
Your rental will include: utilities (capped at $150); high-speed Internet, Expanded Cable with HBO, local/long distance telephone service and monthly housekeeping. The McPherson Metro, the Mall, museums,and restaurants are all blocks away.