408 15th St, Nw

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym package receiving

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym internet access package receiving

The Woodward Building offers luxury apartments one block from the White House. This meticulously refurbished Beaux-Arts Revival building boasts contemporary features such as: --limed oak flooring,

--Fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances,

--In-unit washer and dyer --Abundant closet space,

--breakfast bar,

--expansive windows,

--9-12 ceilings,

--private terraces and views of the Washington Monument.



In the new Woodward Building, the stately craftsmanship of a bygone era seamlessly blends with the comforts of contemporary design to create an environment of elegance and ease unsurpassed in apartment living.



Property Amenities:



24-hour Concierge

Clubhouse

Roofdeck

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Resident Internet Lounge

Package Receiving

On-Site Maintenance

Roofdeck

Your rental will include: utilities (capped at $150); high-speed Internet, Expanded Cable with HBO, local/long distance telephone service and monthly housekeeping. The McPherson Metro, the Mall, museums,and restaurants are all blocks away.