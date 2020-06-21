All apartments in Washington
408 15th St, Nw

408 15th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

408 15th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
package receiving
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
internet access
package receiving
The Woodward Building offers luxury apartments one block from the White House. This meticulously refurbished Beaux-Arts Revival building boasts contemporary features such as: --limed oak flooring,
--Fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances,
--In-unit washer and dyer --Abundant closet space,
--breakfast bar,
--expansive windows,
--9-12 ceilings,
--private terraces and views of the Washington Monument.

In the new Woodward Building, the stately craftsmanship of a bygone era seamlessly blends with the comforts of contemporary design to create an environment of elegance and ease unsurpassed in apartment living.

Property Amenities:

24-hour Concierge
Clubhouse
Roofdeck
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Resident Internet Lounge
Package Receiving
On-Site Maintenance
Roofdeck
Your rental will include: utilities (capped at $150); high-speed Internet, Expanded Cable with HBO, local/long distance telephone service and monthly housekeeping. The McPherson Metro, the Mall, museums,and restaurants are all blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 15th St, Nw have any available units?
408 15th St, Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 15th St, Nw have?
Some of 408 15th St, Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 15th St, Nw currently offering any rent specials?
408 15th St, Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 15th St, Nw pet-friendly?
No, 408 15th St, Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 408 15th St, Nw offer parking?
No, 408 15th St, Nw does not offer parking.
Does 408 15th St, Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 15th St, Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 15th St, Nw have a pool?
No, 408 15th St, Nw does not have a pool.
Does 408 15th St, Nw have accessible units?
No, 408 15th St, Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 408 15th St, Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 15th St, Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
