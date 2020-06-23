All apartments in Washington
406 CHAPLIN STREET SE
406 CHAPLIN STREET SE

406 Chaplin Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

406 Chaplin Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well Kept one bedroom in Fort Dupont. Housing choice vouchers welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE have any available units?
406 CHAPLIN STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
406 CHAPLIN STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE offer parking?
No, 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE have a pool?
No, 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 CHAPLIN STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
