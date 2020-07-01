4025 7th St NE, Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Bright 2 Bedroom in Brookland! PARKING & UTILITIES INCLUDED! - This brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is sparkling and the perfect nest to call home! Enter to find gleaming hardwood floors, high-end finishes, and large windows for plenty of light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit with the spacious open living room and kitchen located between them. The bedrooms have great storage and Elfa shelving systems. Cooking is a dream in this modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar, and open shelving. There is a Nest ecosystem ready for you to set up! The back deck provides great outdoor space and the spiral staircase off the deck gets you right to your own parking spot.



The location offers tons of flexibility to your day-to-day routine. With the Red Line only a few blocks away, you can ditch your car and get all over the city with no problems. Located just a 10 min walk from the Brookland Metro Station, commuting is a breeze. The Monroe Street Market and 12th Street are both within walking distance for dining and nightlife options. Some neighborhood favorites are Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza. Yes! Organic is nearby for groceries and Turkey Thicket Rec Center is nearby and has a great facility with an indoor pool.



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing the lease. All major utilities included (electric, internet, water and cable!) Sorry, no pets. There is an assigned parking space behind the building.



No Pets Allowed



