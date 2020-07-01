All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

4025 7th St NE, Unit 2

4025 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4025 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Bright 2 Bedroom in Brookland! PARKING & UTILITIES INCLUDED! - This brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is sparkling and the perfect nest to call home! Enter to find gleaming hardwood floors, high-end finishes, and large windows for plenty of light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit with the spacious open living room and kitchen located between them. The bedrooms have great storage and Elfa shelving systems. Cooking is a dream in this modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar, and open shelving. There is a Nest ecosystem ready for you to set up! The back deck provides great outdoor space and the spiral staircase off the deck gets you right to your own parking spot.

The location offers tons of flexibility to your day-to-day routine. With the Red Line only a few blocks away, you can ditch your car and get all over the city with no problems. Located just a 10 min walk from the Brookland Metro Station, commuting is a breeze. The Monroe Street Market and 12th Street are both within walking distance for dining and nightlife options. Some neighborhood favorites are Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza. Yes! Organic is nearby for groceries and Turkey Thicket Rec Center is nearby and has a great facility with an indoor pool.

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing the lease. All major utilities included (electric, internet, water and cable!) Sorry, no pets. There is an assigned parking space behind the building.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5258851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 have any available units?
4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 have?
Some of 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 7th St NE, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

