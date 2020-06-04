4022 NW 14TH STREET NW

Amenities
Gorgeous Unit in Columbia Heights for RENT Best Value in Columbia Heights Luxury 2BR 2.5BA condo with all of the amenities - beautiful kitchen with custom design cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gleaming maple hardwood floors, pendant lighting. Washer and Dryer in the lower floor - beautiful huge basement for extra use. Garage with private entrance. Lots and lots of natural light. Security system including camera inside the unit. Minutes to downtown DC - steps to public transportation.