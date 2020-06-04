4022 NW 14TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Unit in Columbia Heights for RENT Best Value in Columbia Heights Luxury 2BR 2.5BA condo with all of the amenities - beautiful kitchen with custom design cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gleaming maple hardwood floors, pendant lighting. Washer and Dryer in the lower floor - beautiful huge basement for extra use. Garage with private entrance. Lots and lots of natural light. Security system including camera inside the unit. Minutes to downtown DC - steps to public transportation.