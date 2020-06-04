All apartments in Washington
4022 NW 14TH STREET NW

4022 14th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

4022 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Unit in Columbia Heights for RENT Best Value in Columbia Heights Luxury 2BR 2.5BA condo with all of the amenities - beautiful kitchen with custom design cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gleaming maple hardwood floors, pendant lighting. Washer and Dryer in the lower floor - beautiful huge basement for extra use. Garage with private entrance. Lots and lots of natural light. Security system including camera inside the unit. Minutes to downtown DC - steps to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
4022 NW 14TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW have?
Some of 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4022 NW 14TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 NW 14TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
