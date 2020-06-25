Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4007 49TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4007 49TH STREET NW
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4007 49TH STREET NW
4007 49th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4007 49th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous updated colonial with luxury Master Bath and Gourmet Kitchen. Finished Attic with Bedroom Suite and full bath. Second Kitchen in lower level. Family Room and Office on main level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have any available units?
4007 49TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4007 49TH STREET NW have?
Some of 4007 49TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4007 49TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4007 49TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 49TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4007 49TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 4007 49TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4007 49TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4007 49TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4007 49TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 49TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University