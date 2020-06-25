All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4007 49TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4007 49TH STREET NW
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

4007 49TH STREET NW

4007 49th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4007 49th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous updated colonial with luxury Master Bath and Gourmet Kitchen. Finished Attic with Bedroom Suite and full bath. Second Kitchen in lower level. Family Room and Office on main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have any available units?
4007 49TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 49TH STREET NW have?
Some of 4007 49TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 49TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4007 49TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 49TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4007 49TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 4007 49TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4007 49TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4007 49TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4007 49TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 49TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 49TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University