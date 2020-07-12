/
/
/
spring valley
941 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,481
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1220 sqft
A short drive away from some of the best museums and parks that Washington, D.C. has to offer, including the Smithsonian Museum. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop deck, fitness center and trash valet services.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
7 Units Available
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,189
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,758
1150 sqft
Historic Georgetown neighborhood with restaurants, bars and cultural activities nearby. Pet-friendly building with concierge service, heated indoor pool, clubhouse and piano room. Luxury units with sunrooms, private balconies and on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,585
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1013 sqft
Located in a historic area with Art Deco styling. Walk to restaurants, taverns and shopping. Cable-ready units with hardwood floors, blinds, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,999
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
901 sqft
Studios and one- and two-bedroom units in sleek, modern building. Just off the Red Line. Breathtaking views of U.S. Capitol and National Cathedral from patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
36 Units Available
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,478
978 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, unique floor plans and designer lighting. Amenities include pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge services. Located near the Washington National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
20 Units Available
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,966
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,458
1277 sqft
Views of the National Cathedral and within walking distance of the United States Naval Observatory, Cathedral Commons offers loft apartments and townhouses in a central D.C. location. Smoke-free community and internet access as standard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1081 sqft
Within walking distance to area restaurants and the National Cathedral. Close to the Tenleytown Metro. Apartments include oversized windows with a view, hardwood flooring and open floor plans. Reserved parking provided. Controlled access.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
165 Units Available
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,512
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1100 sqft
Enjoy quick access to American University and gardens thanks to this apartment's proximity to Massachusetts Avenue NW. Furnished units offer convenient dishwasher and extra storage. Property features include a volleyball court and key fob access.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,665
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious traditional-style apartments offer easy access to the AU Metro Station, parks, and restaurants. Community features modern amenities, including updated kitchens and floor plans. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,532
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1226 sqft
Minutes from shopping and a short journey to George Washington Memorial Parkway, parks and the National Zoo. Apartments have modern kitchens and wood plank or parquet hardwood floors. Elevator, on-site laundry, gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,610
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a trendy, tree-lined community within walking distance of parks, shops and schools. Public transportation outside. On-site laundry. Homes are updated with a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
1 Unit Available
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1188 sqft
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
3930 LANGLEY CT NW #A637
3930 Langley Court Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Please overlook tenant's readying for move.....not showing as well as it could be! 2 Level McLean Gardens w/ parking! 3 BR, 2 BA + Den & Parking-Updated kitchen with banquette + updated baths Convenient neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F
3839 Rodman Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
Lofted One-Bedroom in McLean Gardens! - This gorgeous two-story loft condo is located right in the heart of Cathedral Heights in the historic McLean Gardens community.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3960 Langley Ct NW #E623, Washington, DC 20016
3960 Langley Court Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3960 Langley Ct NW #E623, Washington, DC 20016 - This Bright freshly painted Loft unit features an IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER, updated Kitchen and bath. Spacious Loft/2nd bedroom features tons of storage and Sky-light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5217 Westbard Ave
5217 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3 sqft
CARE FREE LIVING AT ITS BEST - SPACIOUS GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE 4 BR 3 1/2 BA OVER 3000 SFT - FLOODED W/LIGHT - FEATURES 3 LEVELS, 9 FEET CEILINGS, HARDWD FLOORS THRU OUT, CROWN & CHAIR MOLDINGS, WET BAR, GORGEOUS KITCHEN -S/S APPLIANCES - GRANITE
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 Cathedral Ave. NW Apt. 1002
4200 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, Spacious 1BR/1BA by AU, Sibley Hospital - Property Id: 303828 Tree-lined street and neighborhood feel blocks from American U., 1.5 miles from Sibley, and minutes from downtown D.C. Fully renovated kitchen. Parquet floors.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3804 Rodman
3804 Rodman St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,977
800 sqft
Vaughan Place offers three distinctive styles of convenient urban lifestyles; The Towers, The Town Homes and The Terraces.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3824 PORTER STREET NW
3824 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly repainted! This rare sought-after unfurnished bedroom loft with 1 bathroom is available for rent in McLean Gardens (38th and Porter St. N.W.).
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3440 39TH STREET NW
3440 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,900
707 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED AND BRAND NEW CARPETING 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom available for rent in McLean Gardens (39th Street between Macomb and Newark Streets NW).
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
3670 38th St NW
3670 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,800
789 sqft
This is a beautiful top floor unit. When you enter the unit, you have a great kitchen, lovely dining room nook, and a large living area. On the same floor, you have a large bedroom with plenty of closet space.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW
4214 Embassy Park Drive Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2276 sqft
**Pictures Coming Soon** Available For Rent 7/15. Prime Location with Parking. Walk to Grocery/Shopping, Restaurants, and More. Enjoy one of the largest townhouses in a professionally managed association with POOL and TENNIS COURTS.
