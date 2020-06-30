All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 20 2020

4000 Marlboro Pl NW Unit 1

4000 Marlboro Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Marlboro Pl NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a STEAL!! GREAT PRICE WONT LAST LONG!!

Located in a historic mansion in the heart of Petworth DC spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath available for immediate move in! The apartment is walking distance to the Petworth Metro, bars, restaurants, shops and so much more! Great location!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Stainless steel appliances
- Gas cooking
- W/D in unit
- Patio off kitchen
- Tons of natural light from large windows
- Multi level
- Both bedrooms are a good size
- Second bedroom has loft area with additional storage space
- Pets ok
- Street parking
- Tenant pays utilities

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5355333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

