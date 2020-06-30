4000 Marlboro Pl NW Unit 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a STEAL!! GREAT PRICE WONT LAST LONG!!



Located in a historic mansion in the heart of Petworth DC spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath available for immediate move in! The apartment is walking distance to the Petworth Metro, bars, restaurants, shops and so much more! Great location!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Stainless steel appliances

- Gas cooking

- W/D in unit

- Patio off kitchen

- Tons of natural light from large windows

- Multi level

- Both bedrooms are a good size

- Second bedroom has loft area with additional storage space

- Pets ok

- Street parking

- Tenant pays utilities



AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE5355333)