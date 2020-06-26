All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

400 Riggs Road Northeast

400 Riggs Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

400 Riggs Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Modern 1 BR/1BA basement apartment available as of July 1st. The photos dont do it justice - message me if interested

Will requiere deposit and will run credit check.

- large basement bedroom with sunlight
- spacious bathroom - tub with multiple shower heads/settings
- full kitchen with plenty of cabinet space
- private entrance
- shared use of fenced backyard
- large in-unit laundry room
- appliances: large washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen/oven and 2 door fridge, microwave
- 3 block walk to Ft Totten metro
- internet, cable, gas and electricity included.
- Monthly fees: $1500 plus water

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12360148

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Riggs Road Northeast have any available units?
400 Riggs Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Riggs Road Northeast have?
Some of 400 Riggs Road Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Riggs Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
400 Riggs Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Riggs Road Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 400 Riggs Road Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 400 Riggs Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 400 Riggs Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 400 Riggs Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Riggs Road Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Riggs Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 400 Riggs Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 400 Riggs Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 400 Riggs Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Riggs Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Riggs Road Northeast has units with dishwashers.
