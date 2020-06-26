400 Riggs Road Northeast

Amenities
Modern 1 BR/1BA basement apartment available as of July 1st. The photos dont do it justice - message me if interested
Will requiere deposit and will run credit check.
- large basement bedroom with sunlight
- spacious bathroom - tub with multiple shower heads/settings
- full kitchen with plenty of cabinet space
- private entrance
- shared use of fenced backyard
- large in-unit laundry room
- appliances: large washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen/oven and 2 door fridge, microwave
- 3 block walk to Ft Totten metro
- internet, cable, gas and electricity included.
- Monthly fees: $1500 plus water
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12360148
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4983709)