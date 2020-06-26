400 Riggs Road Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Modern 1 BR/1BA basement apartment available as of July 1st. The photos dont do it justice - message me if interested



Will requiere deposit and will run credit check.



- large basement bedroom with sunlight

- spacious bathroom - tub with multiple shower heads/settings

- full kitchen with plenty of cabinet space

- private entrance

- shared use of fenced backyard

- large in-unit laundry room

- appliances: large washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen/oven and 2 door fridge, microwave

- 3 block walk to Ft Totten metro

- internet, cable, gas and electricity included.

- Monthly fees: $1500 plus water



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12360148



No Pets Allowed



