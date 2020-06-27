All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

40 K St

40 K Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

40 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
WELCOME HOME TO YOUR NEW APARTMENT! Newly Renovated & Fully Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment Home Available for immediate move-in. The Kitchen is fully equipped, the living room as a pull out sofa for additional guests, and the bedroom has a vanity/desk area, dresser, mirror, queen bed and very comfortable mattress, as well as another TV.

Well situated within NoMA, you will surely enjoy all that the area has to offer. Come and make your home just a short walk to restaurants, bars, groceries and more in NoMA, Union Market, Mount Vernon Square, City Center, and Chinatown. Short walk to Union Station as well, GREAT LOCATION! This clean & modern style apartment includes everything you will need.

FEATURES:
- Fully Renovated
- Recessed lighting throughout
- Nest Thermostat
- Nest Doorbell
- Yale Smart Lock (can be controlled through an app)
- Kitchen Bar w/ 2 Stools
- Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and White Cabinets with modern handle bars, and modern retractable faucet
- Granite Countertops
- Modern Tile throughout
- Bedroom has a built in Vanity/Desk area
- Entryway w/ Coat hangers
- Fully Furnished, and Fully Decorated (can remove decorations upon request)

KITCHEN
The kitchen is equipped with various items for your use and convenience.. Any items you find in the kitchen are complimentary during your stay with us - enjoy! We ask that if any pots or pans are heavily used, they be scrubbed and washed right away as to preserve them for future use. We do kindly ask that NO FOOD be left out and dirty dishes be stored in the dishwasher and not out in the open. There are dishwasher detergents, dish soap and additional cleaning supplies available for your use underneath the kitchen sink. Additionally we keep our first aid kit & fire extinguisher in the cabinet under the sink.

Items Included for your use:
Pots/Pans/Cutting Board/Knives/Utensils (Spatulas, etc)
Plates/Bowls/Drinkware/Wine Glasses
Silverware/Bottle & Wine Opener bowls, drinkware, oil, salt
Olive Oil/Salt/Pepper
Coffee/Tea/Sugar
French Press/Hot Water Boiler/Toaster

LIVING ROOM
In living you will find a pull out sofa bed as well as a futon. Additional sheets and pillows will be found in the closet in the bedroom. Moreover, we do have a smart tv mounted on the wall for your enjoyment.

BEDROOM | BATHROOM
The beds have fresh clean linens and in the bathroom you will find clean towels set for your use. In the closets you will find an ironing board and iron. In the bathroom, you will find a hair dryer under the sink.

PARKING
Option 1: Parking Lot across the street is $10 all day
Option 2: Street Parking Available
Apartment Side:
Rush hour times are from 4PM-6:30PM M-F
Seasonal Street is on Thursday from 12:30PM-2:30PM
SAT-SUN Free Parking
Alternate Side:
Rush hour times are from 7AM-9:30 PM M-F
Paid parking from 9:30AM-6:30PM M-SAT
SUN Free Parking

GROCERY
Safeway
Giant Food
Union Kitchen Grocery
Whole Foods Market
Walmart Supercenter

COFFEE SHOPS & CAFES
The

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 K St have any available units?
40 K St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 K St have?
Some of 40 K St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 K St currently offering any rent specials?
40 K St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 K St pet-friendly?
No, 40 K St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 40 K St offer parking?
Yes, 40 K St offers parking.
Does 40 K St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 K St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 K St have a pool?
No, 40 K St does not have a pool.
Does 40 K St have accessible units?
No, 40 K St does not have accessible units.
Does 40 K St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 K St has units with dishwashers.
