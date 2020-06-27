Amenities
WELCOME HOME TO YOUR NEW APARTMENT! Newly Renovated & Fully Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment Home Available for immediate move-in. The Kitchen is fully equipped, the living room as a pull out sofa for additional guests, and the bedroom has a vanity/desk area, dresser, mirror, queen bed and very comfortable mattress, as well as another TV.
Well situated within NoMA, you will surely enjoy all that the area has to offer. Come and make your home just a short walk to restaurants, bars, groceries and more in NoMA, Union Market, Mount Vernon Square, City Center, and Chinatown. Short walk to Union Station as well, GREAT LOCATION! This clean & modern style apartment includes everything you will need.
FEATURES:
- Fully Renovated
- Recessed lighting throughout
- Nest Thermostat
- Nest Doorbell
- Yale Smart Lock (can be controlled through an app)
- Kitchen Bar w/ 2 Stools
- Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and White Cabinets with modern handle bars, and modern retractable faucet
- Granite Countertops
- Modern Tile throughout
- Bedroom has a built in Vanity/Desk area
- Entryway w/ Coat hangers
- Fully Furnished, and Fully Decorated (can remove decorations upon request)
KITCHEN
The kitchen is equipped with various items for your use and convenience.. Any items you find in the kitchen are complimentary during your stay with us - enjoy! We ask that if any pots or pans are heavily used, they be scrubbed and washed right away as to preserve them for future use. We do kindly ask that NO FOOD be left out and dirty dishes be stored in the dishwasher and not out in the open. There are dishwasher detergents, dish soap and additional cleaning supplies available for your use underneath the kitchen sink. Additionally we keep our first aid kit & fire extinguisher in the cabinet under the sink.
Items Included for your use:
Pots/Pans/Cutting Board/Knives/Utensils (Spatulas, etc)
Plates/Bowls/Drinkware/Wine Glasses
Silverware/Bottle & Wine Opener bowls, drinkware, oil, salt
Olive Oil/Salt/Pepper
Coffee/Tea/Sugar
French Press/Hot Water Boiler/Toaster
LIVING ROOM
In living you will find a pull out sofa bed as well as a futon. Additional sheets and pillows will be found in the closet in the bedroom. Moreover, we do have a smart tv mounted on the wall for your enjoyment.
BEDROOM | BATHROOM
The beds have fresh clean linens and in the bathroom you will find clean towels set for your use. In the closets you will find an ironing board and iron. In the bathroom, you will find a hair dryer under the sink.
PARKING
Option 1: Parking Lot across the street is $10 all day
Option 2: Street Parking Available
Apartment Side:
Rush hour times are from 4PM-6:30PM M-F
Seasonal Street is on Thursday from 12:30PM-2:30PM
SAT-SUN Free Parking
Alternate Side:
Rush hour times are from 7AM-9:30 PM M-F
Paid parking from 9:30AM-6:30PM M-SAT
SUN Free Parking
GROCERY
Safeway
Giant Food
Union Kitchen Grocery
Whole Foods Market
Walmart Supercenter
COFFEE SHOPS & CAFES
The