3961 Langley Ct NW #A589

Amenities
Spacious & Bright 2br/2ba Steps from Tenleytown! - Convenient and spacious 2br/2ba steps from Tenleytown in McLean Gardens! This dual level unit features spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors on the upper level, granite countertops, an in-unit w/d and parking included. Community features picnic areas, an outdoor pool and dog park. Blocks from American University, Whole Foods, Tenleytown metro, restaurants and shopping!
Website: 3961langley589.com
Property website - http://www.mcleangardens.com/home.asp
(RLNE5657901)