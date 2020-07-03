All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3961 Langley Ct NW #A589

3961 Langley Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3961 Langley Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Spacious & Bright 2br/2ba Steps from Tenleytown! - Convenient and spacious 2br/2ba steps from Tenleytown in McLean Gardens! This dual level unit features spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors on the upper level, granite countertops, an in-unit w/d and parking included. Community features picnic areas, an outdoor pool and dog park. Blocks from American University, Whole Foods, Tenleytown metro, restaurants and shopping!

Website: 3961langley589.com

Property website - http://www.mcleangardens.com/home.asp

(RLNE5657901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 have any available units?
3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 have?
Some of 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 is pet friendly.
Does 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 offer parking?
Yes, 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 offers parking.
Does 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 have a pool?
Yes, 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 has a pool.
Does 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 have accessible units?
No, 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 Langley Ct NW #A589 does not have units with dishwashers.

