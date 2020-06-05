All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW

3954 Georgetown Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3954 Georgetown Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Just Listed! Beautiful townhome recently renovated in Hillandale for rent. 4-5 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout. Bright, sunny kitchen with all new SS appliances, step-down living room with fireplace and french doors leading to spiral staircase accessing the lower level patio. Garage parking. 2nd Level has office area, bedroom/den, master bedroom suite. Third level has two bedrooms and hall bath. Lower level has a bedroom with bath, laundry room and access to garage. Community ammenities include swimming pool, tennis courts, tot lot, community room, on-site management and 24/7 security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW have any available units?
3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW have?
Some of 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW offer parking?
Yes, 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW offers parking.
Does 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW have a pool?
Yes, 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW has a pool.
Does 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University