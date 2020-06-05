3954 GEORGETOWN COURT NW

Amenities

Just Listed! Beautiful townhome recently renovated in Hillandale for rent. 4-5 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout. Bright, sunny kitchen with all new SS appliances, step-down living room with fireplace and french doors leading to spiral staircase accessing the lower level patio. Garage parking. 2nd Level has office area, bedroom/den, master bedroom suite. Third level has two bedrooms and hall bath. Lower level has a bedroom with bath, laundry room and access to garage. Community ammenities include swimming pool, tennis courts, tot lot, community room, on-site management and 24/7 security.