3921 Fulton Street, NW #6

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Welcome Home! This sunny,spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo - Welcome Home!

This sunny, spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo built-in 2015 features wood floors, cac, 2 tile bathrooms, bookshelves, closet organizers, granite counter tops, ss appliances, gas range, washer/dryer, and off-street parking.

. Immediately available. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showing. The credit score of 650 and above required. Rent is $3000 plus gas & electric.

The application fee is $75.

At lease signing one month's rent plus one month's security deposit.



(RLNE5619534)