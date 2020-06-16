All apartments in Washington
3921 Fulton Street, NW #6

3921 Fulton Street Northwest · (202) 965-4800
Location

3921 Fulton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome Home! This sunny,spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo - Welcome Home!
This sunny, spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo built-in 2015 features wood floors, cac, 2 tile bathrooms, bookshelves, closet organizers, granite counter tops, ss appliances, gas range, washer/dryer, and off-street parking.
. Immediately available. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showing. The credit score of 650 and above required. Rent is $3000 plus gas & electric.
The application fee is $75.
At lease signing one month's rent plus one month's security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 have any available units?
3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 have?
Some of 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 does offer parking.
Does 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 have a pool?
No, 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 have accessible units?
No, 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Fulton Street, NW #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
