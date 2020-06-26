3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage tennis court

JUST REDUCED! Wonderful renovated 4 story, 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse in the gated community of Hillandale. Elevator to all 4 floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel. Top of the line finishes. Separate dining room. Wood floors throughout. Family room and enclosed slate patio, 1 bedroom and full bath on lower level, 1 bedroom on 1st upper level and 3 bedrooms on 2nd upper level. Attached 1 car garage. No smokers, no pets and no co-signers. Available August 1st. Hillandale has tennis courts, swimming pool and security gate. Close to schools, hospital, embassies, Georgetown and shopping.