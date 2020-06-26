All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW

3917 Ivy Terrace Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Ivy Terrace Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
JUST REDUCED! Wonderful renovated 4 story, 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse in the gated community of Hillandale. Elevator to all 4 floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel. Top of the line finishes. Separate dining room. Wood floors throughout. Family room and enclosed slate patio, 1 bedroom and full bath on lower level, 1 bedroom on 1st upper level and 3 bedrooms on 2nd upper level. Attached 1 car garage. No smokers, no pets and no co-signers. Available August 1st. Hillandale has tennis courts, swimming pool and security gate. Close to schools, hospital, embassies, Georgetown and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW have any available units?
3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW have?
Some of 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW pet-friendly?
No, 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW offer parking?
Yes, 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW offers parking.
Does 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW have a pool?
Yes, 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW has a pool.
Does 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW have accessible units?
No, 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 IVY TERRACE CT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
