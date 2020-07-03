All apartments in Washington
/
Washington, DC
/
3914 18th Street Northeast
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:15 PM

3914 18th Street Northeast

3914 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3914 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located near the Brookland Metro Station(Red Line), this charming home has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. It boasts spacious bedrooms, two sets of staircases, a full washer and dryer, plenty of natural light, an ample amount of storage space, and a fenced in backyard with lovely stone patio with stone seating. The private driveway gives you plenty of off street parking.

The Kitchen is equipped with Fischer Paykel gas cooking, solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and a garbage disposal.

In the surrounding area there are plenty of places to eat ( Brookland's Finest, Brookland Cafe, San Antonio Bar and Grill, Menomale, Carolina Kitchen, Chipotle, Steel Plate, Boundary Stone, Rita's, Smith Public Trust, The Dew Drop Inn, Busboys and Poets) and shop for groceries(Yes! Organic, Brookland Market, Giant, Historic Brookland Farmer's Market). It is a prime location with a wide array of conveniences.

Tenants will be responsible for utilities

Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Please inquire today to schedule a viewing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 18th Street Northeast have any available units?
3914 18th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 18th Street Northeast have?
Some of 3914 18th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 18th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3914 18th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 18th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 18th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3914 18th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3914 18th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 3914 18th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 18th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 18th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 3914 18th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3914 18th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3914 18th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 18th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 18th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.

