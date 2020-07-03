3914 18th Street Northeast

Amenities

Located near the Brookland Metro Station(Red Line), this charming home has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. It boasts spacious bedrooms, two sets of staircases, a full washer and dryer, plenty of natural light, an ample amount of storage space, and a fenced in backyard with lovely stone patio with stone seating. The private driveway gives you plenty of off street parking.



The Kitchen is equipped with Fischer Paykel gas cooking, solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and a garbage disposal.



In the surrounding area there are plenty of places to eat ( Brookland's Finest, Brookland Cafe, San Antonio Bar and Grill, Menomale, Carolina Kitchen, Chipotle, Steel Plate, Boundary Stone, Rita's, Smith Public Trust, The Dew Drop Inn, Busboys and Poets) and shop for groceries(Yes! Organic, Brookland Market, Giant, Historic Brookland Farmer's Market). It is a prime location with a wide array of conveniences.



Tenants will be responsible for utilities



Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



