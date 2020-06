Amenities

garage recently renovated elevator

NEW LOOK for this beautiful Hillandale townhome. 4BR/3.5BA and 2FPs. East/West exposure, gourmet kitchen with table space. Wonderful Master Suite with renovated bath, newly painted and updated. Elevator-ready floor plan and close to pedestrian gate for easy walkability to Georgetown. 2-car parking (1 car garage and driveway off street for 1 car).