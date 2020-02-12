All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

3904 Edmunds St NW

3904 Edmunds Street Northwest
Location

3904 Edmunds Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
pet friendly
1 Available 11/17/19 This apartment has one bedroom, one bath, and a great den/office (720sq. total). It has a good floor plan and many recent improvements including a modern euro-design kitchen and full-size appliances. In a well-maintained, energy efficient 4-unit garden-style apartment building, this apartment has a view of our tree-lined street. The den/office is particularly sunny and light-filled. The building is at 39th and Edmunds in the greenest, quietest part of Glover Park, a very safe and attractive neighborhood between American University and Georgetown University and close to Sibley Hospital with the Glover Archibald Park at the end of the block. The convenience of the location can''t be beat--only a few blocks to all the shopping, cafes, and restaurants located on Wisconsin Ave., or in the other direction Sutton Place with more shops, restaurants, cafes. Bus service is great with the D1 (Federal Triangle) and D2 (Dupont Circle) bus lines just steps away. A few blocks further and there are even more bus lines with quick and easy access to Georgetown or Downtown. The neighborhood is also well served by car share and bike share. The apartment comes with:

*Heat and Hot Water included in the rent *Assigned off-street parking available ($90/mo)

*Storage unit in the basement (70 sq..) included *Laundry in the basement

*Window air conditioning units and ceiling fans * Beautiful hardwood floors

*Modern kitchen with bamboo flooring *Full-size appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave/hood *Secure bicycle storage

*An odorless kitchen compost bin and use of our building''s compost unit *Garden space available

*Community herb garden

*Electric car charger

*Apartment is cable-ready One-year lease, security deposit (one month''s rent), and credit check required. Dogs are accepted by interview, no additional fees or deposits. Sorry, due to extreme allergy cats are not permitted.

This is a non-smoking building, inside and out.

Owner Pays for heat and hot water. Ten

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225865)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
