Washington, DC
3901 Fulton St NW #3
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3901 Fulton St NW #3

3901 Fulton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Glover Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3901 Fulton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

3901 Fulton St NW #3 Available 07/01/19 Spacious Studio Apartment in Glover Park - Great Layout - This studio apartment features a private bedroom or office nook, efficient kitchen, and a great layout that creates plenty of living space. Sitting on the northern edge of Glover Park, the Fulton is in a perfect location that merges a calm, clean neighborhood with an exciting city center.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Clean and efficient kitchen
-Bedroom/office nook
-Plenty of closet space
-Tile bathroom
-Ample street parking
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Pet-Friendly!

Nearby:
-Metro: easy access to Cleveland Park, Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan, and Van Ness-UDC Stations
-Grocery: 10 minute walk to Whole Foods Market, 5 minute walk to Pearson Market
-Restaurants within walking distance: Surfside, Casolare Ristorante, Saigon Kitchen, Sprig and Sprout, Town Hall, Open City
-Coffee: Davenport Coffee Lounge, Corridor Coffee
-Core Power, Rock Creek Park, Stoddard Park all nearby!

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4470191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have any available units?
3901 Fulton St NW #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have?
Some of 3901 Fulton St NW #3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Fulton St NW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Fulton St NW #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Fulton St NW #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 offer parking?
No, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have a pool?
No, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have accessible units?
No, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
