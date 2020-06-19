Amenities

3901 Fulton St NW #3 Available 07/01/19 Spacious Studio Apartment in Glover Park - Great Layout - This studio apartment features a private bedroom or office nook, efficient kitchen, and a great layout that creates plenty of living space. Sitting on the northern edge of Glover Park, the Fulton is in a perfect location that merges a calm, clean neighborhood with an exciting city center.



Features:

-Clean and efficient kitchen

-Bedroom/office nook

-Plenty of closet space

-Tile bathroom

-Ample street parking

-In-unit washer/dryer

-Pet-Friendly!



Nearby:

-Metro: easy access to Cleveland Park, Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan, and Van Ness-UDC Stations

-Grocery: 10 minute walk to Whole Foods Market, 5 minute walk to Pearson Market

-Restaurants within walking distance: Surfside, Casolare Ristorante, Saigon Kitchen, Sprig and Sprout, Town Hall, Open City

-Coffee: Davenport Coffee Lounge, Corridor Coffee

-Core Power, Rock Creek Park, Stoddard Park all nearby!



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



