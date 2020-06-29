All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

3900 CATHEDRAL NW

3900 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
lobby
Rarely available for a SHORT-TERM lease at the Westchester and FULLY FURNISHED! This beautifully renovated, designer-decorated 2-Bedroom/2-Bath apartment at the fabulous Westchester offers over 2000 square feet of living space, and three exposures that provide abundant natural light. The owners have combined two separate one-bedroom units to create a true urban oasis that features parquet floors, crown moldings in every room, a large renovated kitchen, walk-in showers, and an in-unit washer and dryer in a separate laundry room. In addition to a wide entry foyer lined with bookshelves and a grand living room, the apartment boasts a formal dining room, a solarium, two separate master suites with walk-in closets and ensuite baths, and a library/office. Onsite parking is provided, and there is a concierge desk in the lobby of the building. Westchester amenities include a food market; hair salon and barber shop; dry cleaner; fitness room; guest suites; gorgeous, manicured grounds; and a large, dedicated staff to assist you. There is easy access to shops and restaurants at Cathedral Commons, Glover Park and Wesley Heights. Frequent Metro bus service to downtown DC is available near the entrance to the property on Cathedral Avenue. The Westchester is close to both American University and Georgetown University, and offers an easy commute to many embassies, the IMF, the World Bank, and other prominent DC institutions. The apartment will be available for a mimimum three-month/maximum 24-week lease between May 15th and October 31st, 2020. The lease will be subject to coop board approval. Pets are not allowed, nor is smoking in the apartment. The apartment is fully furnished, including linens and towels, cookware, dishes, glassware and flatware. All utilities are included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 CATHEDRAL NW have any available units?
3900 CATHEDRAL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 CATHEDRAL NW have?
Some of 3900 CATHEDRAL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 CATHEDRAL NW currently offering any rent specials?
3900 CATHEDRAL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 CATHEDRAL NW pet-friendly?
No, 3900 CATHEDRAL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3900 CATHEDRAL NW offer parking?
Yes, 3900 CATHEDRAL NW offers parking.
Does 3900 CATHEDRAL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 CATHEDRAL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 CATHEDRAL NW have a pool?
No, 3900 CATHEDRAL NW does not have a pool.
Does 3900 CATHEDRAL NW have accessible units?
No, 3900 CATHEDRAL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 CATHEDRAL NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 CATHEDRAL NW has units with dishwashers.

