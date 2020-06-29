3900 CATHEDRAL NW

Amenities

Rarely available for a SHORT-TERM lease at the Westchester and FULLY FURNISHED! This beautifully renovated, designer-decorated 2-Bedroom/2-Bath apartment at the fabulous Westchester offers over 2000 square feet of living space, and three exposures that provide abundant natural light. The owners have combined two separate one-bedroom units to create a true urban oasis that features parquet floors, crown moldings in every room, a large renovated kitchen, walk-in showers, and an in-unit washer and dryer in a separate laundry room. In addition to a wide entry foyer lined with bookshelves and a grand living room, the apartment boasts a formal dining room, a solarium, two separate master suites with walk-in closets and ensuite baths, and a library/office. Onsite parking is provided, and there is a concierge desk in the lobby of the building. Westchester amenities include a food market; hair salon and barber shop; dry cleaner; fitness room; guest suites; gorgeous, manicured grounds; and a large, dedicated staff to assist you. There is easy access to shops and restaurants at Cathedral Commons, Glover Park and Wesley Heights. Frequent Metro bus service to downtown DC is available near the entrance to the property on Cathedral Avenue. The Westchester is close to both American University and Georgetown University, and offers an easy commute to many embassies, the IMF, the World Bank, and other prominent DC institutions. The apartment will be available for a mimimum three-month/maximum 24-week lease between May 15th and October 31st, 2020. The lease will be subject to coop board approval. Pets are not allowed, nor is smoking in the apartment. The apartment is fully furnished, including linens and towels, cookware, dishes, glassware and flatware. All utilities are included in the monthly rent.