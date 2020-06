Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool

McLean Gardens 2nd floor studio unit with lots of windows and closets. New kitchen and bath. In-unit washer/dryer. Great location, walkable to Giant and many bars and restaurants. 200 yards to the coming soon City Ridge mixed use development featuring a Wagmans grocery. Private storage basement storage room included. Central Heating and cooling included. Tenant pays only electric. Pool in summer. Pet Friendly.