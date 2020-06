Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE RENTAL Beautiful 1BR 1BA in the Historic McLean Gardens. This upper level end unit has everything you need. Washer/Dryer in unit, Dishwasher, Wood Floors, Tons of Natural Light, Plantation Shutters, Ample Closet space and storage, Community Pool, along with plenty of square footage to feel right at home. Available for immediate move-in. $500 move-in fee.