Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor

3868 9th Street Southeast · (301) 485-6332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3868 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3rd Floor · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 3rd Floor Available 07/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bedroom - Secure Your New Home - Property Id: 113279

***Due to the global spread of COVID-19 viewings will not be conducted for the safety of applicants and current occupant. ***

This beautiful cozy two bedroom one bathroom modern condo located on the third floor (no elevator). Immaculate condition with hardwood flooring, front load washer and dryer, microwave, and double door refrigerator. Open living space with kitchen breakfast bar. Granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Plenty of windows for natural lighting. The unit comes with one parking space with a manual gate to get in and out of the complex.

Convenient to public transportation, and this location is minutes from local shopping centers. Nearest Metros are Southern Ave., and Congress Heights Stations in addition to nearby buses. It is also close to Oxon Run National Park, National Harbor, MGM, and Nationals Park! Near 295, and minutes from Downtown DC and Virginia.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113279
Property Id 113279

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor have any available units?
3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor have?
Some of 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor offer parking?
Yes, 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor does offer parking.
Does 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor have a pool?
No, 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor have accessible units?
No, 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor has units with dishwashers.
