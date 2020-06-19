3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit 3rd Floor Available 07/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bedroom - Secure Your New Home - Property Id: 113279



***Due to the global spread of COVID-19 viewings will not be conducted for the safety of applicants and current occupant. ***



This beautiful cozy two bedroom one bathroom modern condo located on the third floor (no elevator). Immaculate condition with hardwood flooring, front load washer and dryer, microwave, and double door refrigerator. Open living space with kitchen breakfast bar. Granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Plenty of windows for natural lighting. The unit comes with one parking space with a manual gate to get in and out of the complex.



Convenient to public transportation, and this location is minutes from local shopping centers. Nearest Metros are Southern Ave., and Congress Heights Stations in addition to nearby buses. It is also close to Oxon Run National Park, National Harbor, MGM, and Nationals Park! Near 295, and minutes from Downtown DC and Virginia.

No Pets Allowed



