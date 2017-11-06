All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 24 2019

3864 9th St SE Unit 202

3864 9th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3864 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
bathtub
GREAT PRICE!!!

Located in Congress Heights Washington DC. Two bedroom one bath priced to rent!!! The unit is conveniently located just 12 minutes from the Washington Harbor, 8 minutes to Old Town Alexandria and 10 minutes to downtown Washington DC!!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Hardwood floors
- Open concept
- Ceiling fans in bedrooms
- W/D in unit
- Soaking tub
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Gas cooking
- Tons on natural light
--No Pets

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4803769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 have any available units?
3864 9th St SE Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 have?
Some of 3864 9th St SE Unit 202's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3864 9th St SE Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3864 9th St SE Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
