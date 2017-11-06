3864 9th St SE Unit 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

GREAT PRICE!!!



Located in Congress Heights Washington DC. Two bedroom one bath priced to rent!!! The unit is conveniently located just 12 minutes from the Washington Harbor, 8 minutes to Old Town Alexandria and 10 minutes to downtown Washington DC!!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- Hardwood floors

- Open concept

- Ceiling fans in bedrooms

- W/D in unit

- Soaking tub

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Gas cooking

- Tons on natural light

--No Pets



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



