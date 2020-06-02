All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F

3839 Rodman Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3839 Rodman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F · Avail. Jul 10

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F Available 07/10/20 Lofted One-Bedroom in McLean Gardens! - This gorgeous two-story loft condo is located right in the heart of Cathedral Heights in the historic McLean Gardens community. Upon entering this home, you'll notice the spacious main room featuring gorgeous hardwood floors and large windows allowing plenty of natural light. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests and leads to a kitchen with granite countertops, and an abundance of cabinets to store all of your cooking needs.

Follow the open staircase upstairs and you'll see the expansive lofted bedroom. This upstairs area features high vaulted ceilings and a huge skylight, making the room airy and bright with a view of the downstairs. This bedroom space is large enough to fit all of your bedroom furniture and also has space for a small sitting area as well. One bathroom and a washer/dryer complete this home.

This property is perfectly situated off of Wisconsin Avenue near many popular restaurants and shops. With public transport only steps from your front door, trips to Georgetown are only minutes away! McLean Gardens provides its residents with many amenities including an outdoor pool, barbecue areas, on-site management and maintenance, community center, and a ballroom. The community is also minutes to nature trails, community gardens, tennis courts, and more.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity and for the community's move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F have any available units?
3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F have?
Some of 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F currently offering any rent specials?
3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F pet-friendly?
No, 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F offer parking?
No, 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F does not offer parking.
Does 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F have a pool?
Yes, 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F has a pool.
Does 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F have accessible units?
No, 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F does not have units with dishwashers.
