Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pool community garden tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse community garden pool bbq/grill tennis court

3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F Available 07/10/20 Lofted One-Bedroom in McLean Gardens! - This gorgeous two-story loft condo is located right in the heart of Cathedral Heights in the historic McLean Gardens community. Upon entering this home, you'll notice the spacious main room featuring gorgeous hardwood floors and large windows allowing plenty of natural light. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests and leads to a kitchen with granite countertops, and an abundance of cabinets to store all of your cooking needs.



Follow the open staircase upstairs and you'll see the expansive lofted bedroom. This upstairs area features high vaulted ceilings and a huge skylight, making the room airy and bright with a view of the downstairs. This bedroom space is large enough to fit all of your bedroom furniture and also has space for a small sitting area as well. One bathroom and a washer/dryer complete this home.



This property is perfectly situated off of Wisconsin Avenue near many popular restaurants and shops. With public transport only steps from your front door, trips to Georgetown are only minutes away! McLean Gardens provides its residents with many amenities including an outdoor pool, barbecue areas, on-site management and maintenance, community center, and a ballroom. The community is also minutes to nature trails, community gardens, tennis courts, and more.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity and for the community's move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835382)