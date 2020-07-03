Rent Calculator
3825 17th Pl Ne
3825 17th Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3825 17th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Shared house rents from $500 - $1100 4 Bed 3 bath detached colonial in Brookland w/ garage and large backyard perfect for entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3825 17th Pl Ne have any available units?
3825 17th Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3825 17th Pl Ne have?
Some of 3825 17th Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3825 17th Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3825 17th Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 17th Pl Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 17th Pl Ne is pet friendly.
Does 3825 17th Pl Ne offer parking?
Yes, 3825 17th Pl Ne offers parking.
Does 3825 17th Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 17th Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 17th Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 3825 17th Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 3825 17th Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 3825 17th Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 17th Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 17th Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.
