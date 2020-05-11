All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

3824 PORTER STREET NW

3824 Porter Street Northwest · (202) 243-7700
Location

3824 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit E395 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
Freshly repainted! This rare sought-after unfurnished Bedroom loft with 1 Bathroom is available for rent in McLean Gardens (38th and Porter St. N.W.). Sun filled throughout, open floor plan with hardwood floors on first floor and airy bedroom loft on the second with Berber-style carpet and skylight windows with retractable honeycomb shades, granite counter kitchen, new in-unit washer and dryer, lots of storage space. Street parking. Pets (dog/cat) allowed in accordance with Association's By-Laws. No smoking. McLean Gardens is adjacent to the Cleveland Park neighborhood just off Wisconsin Avenue and two blocks north of one of the city's great landmarks and cultural resources, The National Cathedral. This pet friendly Association provides its residents with many amenities: expansive lawns, barbecue areas, benches, bicycle racks, a party room with its own book exchange, and a fenced outdoor swimming pool (in season). It is adjacent to Glover Archbold Park with abundant hiking trails through the woods. Farmers' markets nearby (in season). Please also check out www.mcleangardens.com. The immediate neighborhood has many attractive recreational facilities including a dog park, Newark Street's Community Garden, playgrounds, tennis courts. Plenty of nearby shops and a variety of delicious restaurants. Easy access to downtown, Tenleytown, Friendship Heights, Cleveland Park, American University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, World Bank Group/IMF and embassy row. Ready access to public transportation H4, 30N, 30S, 31, 33, 37, 96, N4 buses. Closest METRO are Red Line's Cleveland Park and Tenleytown stations. Owner is also a real estate Agent and a DC Licensed Property Manager. Please contact agent for viewing procedures. Photos display unit as furnished for perspective only. Unit is unfurnished for rental. PLEASE CALL OWNER/LISTING AGENT for scheduling and access logistics at: Mobile: 202-669-9414, e-mail: tfergo2013@gmail.com. PLEASE TAKE ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Masks must be worn by everyone. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 PORTER STREET NW have any available units?
3824 PORTER STREET NW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 PORTER STREET NW have?
Some of 3824 PORTER STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 PORTER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3824 PORTER STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 PORTER STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 PORTER STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3824 PORTER STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3824 PORTER STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3824 PORTER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3824 PORTER STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 PORTER STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3824 PORTER STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3824 PORTER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3824 PORTER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 PORTER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 PORTER STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
