3824 PORTER STREET NW

Freshly repainted! This rare sought-after unfurnished Bedroom loft with 1 Bathroom is available for rent in McLean Gardens (38th and Porter St. N.W.). Sun filled throughout, open floor plan with hardwood floors on first floor and airy bedroom loft on the second with Berber-style carpet and skylight windows with retractable honeycomb shades, granite counter kitchen, new in-unit washer and dryer, lots of storage space. Street parking. Pets (dog/cat) allowed in accordance with Association's By-Laws. No smoking. McLean Gardens is adjacent to the Cleveland Park neighborhood just off Wisconsin Avenue and two blocks north of one of the city's great landmarks and cultural resources, The National Cathedral. This pet friendly Association provides its residents with many amenities: expansive lawns, barbecue areas, benches, bicycle racks, a party room with its own book exchange, and a fenced outdoor swimming pool (in season). It is adjacent to Glover Archbold Park with abundant hiking trails through the woods. Farmers' markets nearby (in season). Please also check out www.mcleangardens.com. The immediate neighborhood has many attractive recreational facilities including a dog park, Newark Street's Community Garden, playgrounds, tennis courts. Plenty of nearby shops and a variety of delicious restaurants. Easy access to downtown, Tenleytown, Friendship Heights, Cleveland Park, American University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, World Bank Group/IMF and embassy row. Ready access to public transportation H4, 30N, 30S, 31, 33, 37, 96, N4 buses. Closest METRO are Red Line's Cleveland Park and Tenleytown stations. Owner is also a real estate Agent and a DC Licensed Property Manager. Please contact agent for viewing procedures. Photos display unit as furnished for perspective only. Unit is unfurnished for rental. PLEASE CALL OWNER/LISTING AGENT for scheduling and access logistics at: Mobile: 202-669-9414, e-mail: tfergo2013@gmail.com. PLEASE TAKE ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Masks must be worn by everyone. Thank you!