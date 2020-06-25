All apartments in Washington
3819 DAVIS PLACE NW
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

3819 DAVIS PLACE NW

3819 Davis Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Davis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Don~t miss out on this spacious 1-bedroom in Glover Park w/ off-street parking AND in-unit washer/dryer! This building is located on a treeline lined street just .2 miles from everything Glover Park has to offer and is an easy walk to Georgetown shopping & restaurants. This unit has a bright, spacious living room & dining room area with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space for storage. The large bedroom is well-lit, and new windows were recently installed in the entire unit, as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW have any available units?
3819 DAVIS PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW have?
Some of 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3819 DAVIS PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 DAVIS PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
