3819 DAVIS PLACE NW

Don~t miss out on this spacious 1-bedroom in Glover Park w/ off-street parking AND in-unit washer/dryer! This building is located on a treeline lined street just .2 miles from everything Glover Park has to offer and is an easy walk to Georgetown shopping & restaurants. This unit has a bright, spacious living room & dining room area with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space for storage. The large bedroom is well-lit, and new windows were recently installed in the entire unit, as well!