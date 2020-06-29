All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:56 AM

3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT

3806 Jocelyn Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Jocelyn Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FURNISHED ONLY, renovated, lower level, 1 bedroom/1 bath rental unit in a single family house, Shared laundry with upstairs owners, All utilities included, Private rear entrance, Street parking, No Pets, HOC Vouchers accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT have any available units?
3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT have?
Some of 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT currently offering any rent specials?
3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT pet-friendly?
No, 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT offer parking?
Yes, 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT offers parking.
Does 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT have a pool?
No, 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT does not have a pool.
Does 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT have accessible units?
No, 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 JOCELYN ST NW #BASEMENT has units with dishwashers.

