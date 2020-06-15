All apartments in Washington
3801 New Hampshire Ave Nw

3801 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · (313) 205-2825
Location

3801 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Take a VIRTUAL TOUR, https://realtours.io/3d/3801nhave_unit_2_2010079313/fullscreen/

Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Penthouse Unit w/ 3Br 3Ba in Petworth that offers an open floorplan flooded with natural light, rooftop deck and outdoor space. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss applainces, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and Ring door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. One block to the Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro Station. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

