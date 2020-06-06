All apartments in Washington
3727 9th Street NW Unit 1

3727 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3727 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stylish Petworth Penthouse w/ Parking! - This luxurious boutique-style 2bd/2bath penthouse spans over 1000 sqft. With hardwood floors throughout, a great private deck, crown molding, plantation shutters, and a chef's kitchen, this top floor condo is perfection at first sight! The open floor plan leads into a bright kitchen that features stainless steel appliances (the refrigerator actually has a TV in the front panel!), galaxy black granite countertops, and a breakfast bar that opens seamlessly into the spacious dining room and living rooms. With a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings, the master bedroom is spacious and stylish and includes an en-suite bath with a jetted tub. A spacious, brand new deck is off the master, perfect for morning coffee relaxing after work. The second bedroom has two large closets. A full-size washer dryer is tucked neatly into a convenient bright hallway closet.

One semi-covered off-street parking space is included in the rent.

This home offers the opportunity to live in one of DC's hippest and most happening neighborhoods. Think morning coffee at The Coupe or Qualia and a dinner date at Room 11, El Chucho, or Bad Saint. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor is bustling with the welcoming Little Coco's, cozy Timber Pizza, and hip Himitsu. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) and the new Safeway, as well as a Yes! Organic make grocery shopping a breeze. The Petworth metro (green/yellow) is just across the street!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. ADT service and water are included. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5326286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 have any available units?
3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 9th Street NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

