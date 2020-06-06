3727 9th Street NW Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stylish Petworth Penthouse w/ Parking! - This luxurious boutique-style 2bd/2bath penthouse spans over 1000 sqft. With hardwood floors throughout, a great private deck, crown molding, plantation shutters, and a chef's kitchen, this top floor condo is perfection at first sight! The open floor plan leads into a bright kitchen that features stainless steel appliances (the refrigerator actually has a TV in the front panel!), galaxy black granite countertops, and a breakfast bar that opens seamlessly into the spacious dining room and living rooms. With a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings, the master bedroom is spacious and stylish and includes an en-suite bath with a jetted tub. A spacious, brand new deck is off the master, perfect for morning coffee relaxing after work. The second bedroom has two large closets. A full-size washer dryer is tucked neatly into a convenient bright hallway closet.



One semi-covered off-street parking space is included in the rent.



This home offers the opportunity to live in one of DC's hippest and most happening neighborhoods. Think morning coffee at The Coupe or Qualia and a dinner date at Room 11, El Chucho, or Bad Saint. New restaurants are popping up everywhere and the Upshur corridor is bustling with the welcoming Little Coco's, cozy Timber Pizza, and hip Himitsu. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights. Yes! Organic, Petworth Farmers Market (Saturdays) and the new Safeway, as well as a Yes! Organic make grocery shopping a breeze. The Petworth metro (green/yellow) is just across the street!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. ADT service and water are included. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5326286)