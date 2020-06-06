All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast

3723 Roosevelt Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Roosevelt Pl NE, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Cozy bedroom w/ private bathroom, 7min METRO walk - Property Id: 250658

Furnished cozy bedroom (with very private bathroom) available in a brand new SHARED 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse. The townhouse is in quiet DC NE neighborhood but close to all DC attractions! A short 7min walk to Metro station. Get anywhere in DC! 3 stops to Eastern Market with nice restaurants, bars and shopping , 4 - U.S. Capitol, 6 - Smithsonian Museums, 30 minutes to commute to the White House/World Bank/IFC/IMF. 7 min Uber/Lyft/car to H street which is full of shopping, restaurants and bars, too. There is a beautiful new bike trail next door with the access to the whole city and beautiful trails. There is an in-house garage for your bikes. Reach all DC with your bike! Also, free parking is available in front of the house. Very convenient location! Unique Kenilworth Park, RFK Fields Park, and Aquatic Garden are 10min bike ride from the house. If you are into golf, another 7 mins on the bike there is a Langston Golf Course & Driving Range. Golf clubs are available, too.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250658
Property Id 250658

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast have any available units?
3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast have?
Some of 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast does offer parking.
Does 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast has units with dishwashers.
