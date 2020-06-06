3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast

Amenities

Furnished cozy bedroom (with very private bathroom) available in a brand new SHARED 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse. The townhouse is in quiet DC NE neighborhood but close to all DC attractions! A short 7min walk to Metro station. Get anywhere in DC! 3 stops to Eastern Market with nice restaurants, bars and shopping , 4 - U.S. Capitol, 6 - Smithsonian Museums, 30 minutes to commute to the White House/World Bank/IFC/IMF. 7 min Uber/Lyft/car to H street which is full of shopping, restaurants and bars, too. There is a beautiful new bike trail next door with the access to the whole city and beautiful trails. There is an in-house garage for your bikes. Reach all DC with your bike! Also, free parking is available in front of the house. Very convenient location! Unique Kenilworth Park, RFK Fields Park, and Aquatic Garden are 10min bike ride from the house. If you are into golf, another 7 mins on the bike there is a Langston Golf Course & Driving Range. Golf clubs are available, too.

No Pets Allowed



