3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE

3711 Jamison St NE · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Jamison St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This home is located in the Fort Lincoln community at the Reserves at the Dakota Crossings. The home being offered is the Monroe Place floorplan built be Ryan Homes in 2018. This home has 4 finished levels of city/urban living. The 1st level has a bedroom with a full bathroom and a 2 car garage, the 2nd level is flooded with light housing a urban modern kitchen with large family room and a 1/2 bathroom, the 3rd level has the owner's suite with a large bathroom and closet, the level has 2 remaining bedrooms and the laundry on this level and finally the 4th level has a (den) which could be 5th bedroom, a full bathroom and a rooftop terrace. This home in new but the homeowner has installed window treatment as well. This home is walking distance to the Shoppes at Dakota Crossings featuring Lowe's Home Improvement, Costco, Chick-fil-A, Marshals and various other shopping and small eateries. This community is completely sold out so please jump on this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE have any available units?
3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE offers parking.
Does 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

