3711 NE JAMISON STREET NE

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This home is located in the Fort Lincoln community at the Reserves at the Dakota Crossings. The home being offered is the Monroe Place floorplan built be Ryan Homes in 2018. This home has 4 finished levels of city/urban living. The 1st level has a bedroom with a full bathroom and a 2 car garage, the 2nd level is flooded with light housing a urban modern kitchen with large family room and a 1/2 bathroom, the 3rd level has the owner's suite with a large bathroom and closet, the level has 2 remaining bedrooms and the laundry on this level and finally the 4th level has a (den) which could be 5th bedroom, a full bathroom and a rooftop terrace. This home in new but the homeowner has installed window treatment as well. This home is walking distance to the Shoppes at Dakota Crossings featuring Lowe's Home Improvement, Costco, Chick-fil-A, Marshals and various other shopping and small eateries. This community is completely sold out so please jump on this opportunity.