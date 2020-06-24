Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW
3710 Livingston Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3710 Livingston Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have any available units?
3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 LIVINGSTON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University