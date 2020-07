Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to rent in the Reserves at Dakota Crossing. This end unit Clarendon model offers three bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan, and hardwood flooring. The family room provides space to entertain, and a master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet and master bathroom offers his and her dual sink. Enjoy sitting out on either deck on the rooftop.