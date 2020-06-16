3643 Jenifer Street, NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

$4400 / 3br - 3200ft2 - Spacious Brick Home (3643 Jenifer St NW) - This spacious house is centrally located close to Friendship Heights metro plus nearby bus lines on Connecticut Avenue, grocery stores, restaurants, movies and Politics and Prose bookstore. The house features kitchen with ss appliances, granite counter tops, 3/4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, sun room, ceiling fans, central air, working fireplace, hardwood floors, screened in porch, rear patio and attached 1 car garage. The lower level includes the 4th bedroom (possible nanny room), bathroom, family/game room, laundry room and working fireplace. Lease terms: $4400.00/month, plus $4400 security deposit, $75 application fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. A FICO score of 650 or higher required. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3467502)