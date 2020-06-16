All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3643 Jenifer Street, NW

3643 Jenifer Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3643 Jenifer Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$4400 / 3br - 3200ft2 - Spacious Brick Home (3643 Jenifer St NW) - This spacious house is centrally located close to Friendship Heights metro plus nearby bus lines on Connecticut Avenue, grocery stores, restaurants, movies and Politics and Prose bookstore. The house features kitchen with ss appliances, granite counter tops, 3/4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, sun room, ceiling fans, central air, working fireplace, hardwood floors, screened in porch, rear patio and attached 1 car garage. The lower level includes the 4th bedroom (possible nanny room), bathroom, family/game room, laundry room and working fireplace. Lease terms: $4400.00/month, plus $4400 security deposit, $75 application fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. A FICO score of 650 or higher required. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3467502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Jenifer Street, NW have any available units?
3643 Jenifer Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 Jenifer Street, NW have?
Some of 3643 Jenifer Street, NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Jenifer Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Jenifer Street, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Jenifer Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 3643 Jenifer Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3643 Jenifer Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Jenifer Street, NW does offer parking.
Does 3643 Jenifer Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Jenifer Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Jenifer Street, NW have a pool?
No, 3643 Jenifer Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Jenifer Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 3643 Jenifer Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Jenifer Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 Jenifer Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
