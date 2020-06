Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely 4 Bedroom Chevy Chase End Town Home with New Carpet and remodeled bathrooms.2,070 Total sq ft. Two Driveway spaces and Street parking. Freshly Painted and new appliances. This home has an above ground Fully Finished Basement with in-law suite/other private area with Bedroom, Bath, second Kitchen, and Living room. Tons of space for an extended family. Beatyiful arch and side yard.The bottom floor includes a Sun Room!!!!