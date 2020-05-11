3620 38TH STREET NW

All apartments in Washington
Location

3620 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Townhouse living in a condo!! Immediate occupancy. Beautiful state of the art renovation. 1 bed plus loft can be 2nd bedroom . Sunny corner top floor unit with spectacular views of beautiful sunsets, manicured gardens, etc! Cathedral ceiling with skylight, stunning refinished hardwood floor, updated bath with built in storage cabinet, double mirrored medicine cabinet and new pedestal sink, California closet design in bedroom closet, ideal layout with private master suite, brand new luxury carpeting in bedroom , spacious living room and dining room area , brand new washer/dryer in unit! Custom updated gourmet kitchen includes top of the line Kraftmade Cabinets, quiet pull out drawers, recessed lighting, pull out spice rack, under counter lighting, extra tall cabinets to maximize storage space, stainless steel smudge proof appliances, pull out recycling bins, built-in microwave, tiled back splash, Silestone counters. Upstairs loft has huge walk-in closet, lots of amazing storage space under the eaves and brand new plush carpeting. All new electrical receptacles and switches. McLean Gardens backs up to Glover Archibold Park. It is very close to Cathedral commons with grocery shopping, restaurants, etc. McLean Gardens offers lots of amenities: swimming pool, walking trails, dog park, playground, public tennis courts, community garden, and community center. Walking distance to 2 metro stops and many bus lines. Pet friendly bldg with 1 dog plus 1 cat, or 2 cats permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 38TH STREET NW have any available units?
3620 38TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 38TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3620 38TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 38TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3620 38TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 38TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 38TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3620 38TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3620 38TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3620 38TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 38TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 38TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3620 38TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3620 38TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3620 38TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 38TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 38TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

