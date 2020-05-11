3620 38TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden dog park playground pool tennis court

Townhouse living in a condo!! Immediate occupancy. Beautiful state of the art renovation. 1 bed plus loft can be 2nd bedroom . Sunny corner top floor unit with spectacular views of beautiful sunsets, manicured gardens, etc! Cathedral ceiling with skylight, stunning refinished hardwood floor, updated bath with built in storage cabinet, double mirrored medicine cabinet and new pedestal sink, California closet design in bedroom closet, ideal layout with private master suite, brand new luxury carpeting in bedroom , spacious living room and dining room area , brand new washer/dryer in unit! Custom updated gourmet kitchen includes top of the line Kraftmade Cabinets, quiet pull out drawers, recessed lighting, pull out spice rack, under counter lighting, extra tall cabinets to maximize storage space, stainless steel smudge proof appliances, pull out recycling bins, built-in microwave, tiled back splash, Silestone counters. Upstairs loft has huge walk-in closet, lots of amazing storage space under the eaves and brand new plush carpeting. All new electrical receptacles and switches. McLean Gardens backs up to Glover Archibold Park. It is very close to Cathedral commons with grocery shopping, restaurants, etc. McLean Gardens offers lots of amenities: swimming pool, walking trails, dog park, playground, public tennis courts, community garden, and community center. Walking distance to 2 metro stops and many bus lines. Pet friendly bldg with 1 dog plus 1 cat, or 2 cats permitted.