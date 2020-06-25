3619 S St NW

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom Townhouse Just North of Georgetown - The impeccable details in this 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse make it the perfect retreat within walking distance to Georgetown University and Wisconsin Avenue. Parts of this historic townhome were recently redone with a gourmet kitchen, brand new windows and half bathroom.
Features:
-Gleaming hardwood floors
-Redone gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets
-Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
-In unit washer and dryer
-Brand new windows that optimize natural light
-Brand new half bathroom
-Large backyard with private deck and patio
-Pet policy: case by case basis
-Walk-in closet
Nearby:
-Very walkable neighborhood with many nearby public transportation options
-Markets: Safeway, Dean & DeLuca, Scheeles Market
-Restaurants: Shanghai Lounge, Cafe Divan, Epicurean and Company, Good Stuff Eatery, OKI bowl at Georgetown, Jaco Juice and Taco Bar, Zannchi, Lukes Lobster -Georgetown
-Coffee & Cafes: Corridor Coffee, Cafe Georgetown, Blue Bottle Coffee, Grace Street Coffee, Baked & Wired, District Doughnut and Coffee, Bluestone Lane
