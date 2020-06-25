3619 S St NW

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom Townhouse Just North of Georgetown - The impeccable details in this 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse make it the perfect retreat within walking distance to Georgetown University and Wisconsin Avenue. Parts of this historic townhome were recently redone with a gourmet kitchen, brand new windows and half bathroom.



Features:

-Gleaming hardwood floors

-Redone gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets

-Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances

-In unit washer and dryer

-Brand new windows that optimize natural light

-Brand new half bathroom

-Large backyard with private deck and patio

-Pet policy: case by case basis

-Walk-in closet



Nearby:

-Very walkable neighborhood with many nearby public transportation options

-Markets: Safeway, Dean & DeLuca, Scheeles Market

-Restaurants: Shanghai Lounge, Cafe Divan, Epicurean and Company, Good Stuff Eatery, OKI bowl at Georgetown, Jaco Juice and Taco Bar, Zannchi, Lukes Lobster -Georgetown

-Coffee & Cafes: Corridor Coffee, Cafe Georgetown, Blue Bottle Coffee, Grace Street Coffee, Baked & Wired, District Doughnut and Coffee, Bluestone Lane



