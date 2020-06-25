All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3619 S St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3619 S St NW
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3619 S St NW

3619 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3619 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom Townhouse Just North of Georgetown - The impeccable details in this 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse make it the perfect retreat within walking distance to Georgetown University and Wisconsin Avenue. Parts of this historic townhome were recently redone with a gourmet kitchen, brand new windows and half bathroom.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Gleaming hardwood floors
-Redone gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets
-Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
-In unit washer and dryer
-Brand new windows that optimize natural light
-Brand new half bathroom
-Large backyard with private deck and patio
-Pet policy: case by case basis
-Walk-in closet

Nearby:
-Very walkable neighborhood with many nearby public transportation options
-Markets: Safeway, Dean & DeLuca, Scheeles Market
-Restaurants: Shanghai Lounge, Cafe Divan, Epicurean and Company, Good Stuff Eatery, OKI bowl at Georgetown, Jaco Juice and Taco Bar, Zannchi, Lukes Lobster -Georgetown
-Coffee & Cafes: Corridor Coffee, Cafe Georgetown, Blue Bottle Coffee, Grace Street Coffee, Baked & Wired, District Doughnut and Coffee, Bluestone Lane

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE3890777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 S St NW have any available units?
3619 S St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 S St NW have?
Some of 3619 S St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 S St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3619 S St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 S St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 S St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3619 S St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3619 S St NW offers parking.
Does 3619 S St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 S St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 S St NW have a pool?
No, 3619 S St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3619 S St NW have accessible units?
No, 3619 S St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 S St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 S St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University